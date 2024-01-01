Avneet Singh Marwah
Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd, a Kodak brand licensee
Avneet Singh Marwah is the Director and CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. based out of Noida. Avneet joined SPPL in 2009 and has played a pivotal role in expanding Kodak’s foray into the consumer technology- television vertical in India, as an exclusive brand licensee. Additionally he heads the R&D and product development verticals at SPPL, aligning the brands endeavour to design, develop & make all its products in India.
Furthermore, under his energetic leadership SPPL recently bagged the “bestselling Television brand” annual award from Shopclues.com. Prior to joining SPPL, Avneet was associated with CPR Capital Services and holds a MBA degree. He is an avid sportsman and traveller. SPPL is a 30-year-old manufacturing firm, incorporated in 1997 and has risen to become one of the foremost OEM’s in the LED industry. SPPL has manufacturing units in Noida, Una and Jammu and over 23 company owned branch offices, across India.
Latest
Manufacturing Sector Using Modern Age Technology To Revive the Indian Economy
Although our recent circumstances such as the pandemic have forced us to adopt different ways of going about the day-to-day processes, in hindsight it only hastened the sector's move towards more advanced forms of functioning
How Can Brand Licensee Business in India Witness Robust Growth?
Brand licensees, who don't endorse the 'Make in India initiative', should have a good supplier from where they could import the product by prioritizing the product quality
How Make in India has Boosted the Manufacturing Sector
We don't want India to be recognized as a country having a cheap labour force but as a country manufacturing world class goods