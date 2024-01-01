CEO and Founder of Seven Step RPO

Beth Gilfeather is CEO and Founder of Seven Step RPO. She has more than 20 years of experience within the recruitment industry and currently leads the company's long-term strategic growth plan. Beth developed Seven Step's comprehensive recruitment training curriculum and pioneered its breakthrough RPO methodologies. Her areas of expertise include: Recruitment Process Outsourcing, perm and contract recruitment, recruitment training and course development, team building, and recruitment process consultation. Prior to Seven Step RPO, Beth held various executive leadership roles with Motion Recruitment Partners, a leading North American IT staffing services firm. Beth was named an RPO Superstar by HRO Today in 2013. She is a graduate of Lehigh University and lives outside Boston, MA.