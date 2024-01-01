Bhavna Vohra
Founder of Heaven on Earth Wellness
Bhavna Vohra, Founder of Heaven on Earth Wellness . Heaven on Earth Wellness is a large wellness organization with over 40 spas in India, Maldives, Seychelles and Spain operating under four brands: Serena Spa by Heaven on Earth, Spazure by Heaven on Earth, Aristo Spa by Heaven on Earth and Heaven on Earth Spa Express.
6 Things To Consider While You Are Setting Up a Spa & Salon Business
Once you are ready to open your salon and spa the biggest question you need to answer is "who is your spa & salon for?"