Bhavya Kaushal

I am a work-in-progress writer and human being. An English graduate from Delhi University, writing is my passion and currently, I was Entrepreneur India's start-up reporter. I love covering start-ups and weaving their stories into unforgettable tales with the power of ink! 

Amazon To Export $10 Billion Worth Of Indian Goods By 2025

The company aims to digitize 10 million MSMEs with this investment, helping Indian businesses grow by selling online worldwide

16 Best Apps of 2019

Speed up your smartphones by clearing some apps out to make room for these latest and genuinely great apps ones

11 Promising Opportunities for Startups

From cannabis to fuel delivery apps, these entrepreneurs have keen ideas to capitalize on relevant opportunities that may be of interest to investors, companies and others across the ecosystem.

This Co-Working Space Operator Focuses Only on Enterprises

Neetish Sarda, founder of Noida-based co-working provider Smartworks, shares how Indian co-working space is evolving

Top 10 Innovative Startup Ideas of 2019

Whether you're a budding entrepreneur or you're mired in the rat race, read through this list of unconventional start-up ideas for instant inspiration and business lessons.

Here's How Start-ups Can Remain Recession Proof

Recession is one such storm that is capable of unnerving any entrepreneur

