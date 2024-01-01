Bhuvaneshwari Sawant and Sonal Gadhvi

Co-Founders of NYOU Image Consulting

Sonal Gadhvi is a Psychology major, who evolved into a skilled Human Resources professional with a little under 2 decades of collective experience in Human Resources Development involving all functions such as Employer Branding/Internal Communication, Talent Attraction & Acquisition, Training & Development, Employee Engagement, Performance Management & Business Development under her belt with experience gained from booming industries such as IT/ITES, BFSI, Media/Advertising, Food & Beverages with companies such as NIIT, People Group, India Infoline, Genesis Modern Trade and WESTCOAST Group.

While, Bhuvaneshwari Sawant draws on her excellent business sense, organisational skills, communication skills, time & task management skills, team spirit, interpersonal skills, a self-motivated image consultant who is detail oriented and can help individuals and companies, in bringing about a transformation in their chosen areas in life!

She brings over a decade of experience of being an entrepreneur who ran a Telecom product sales business, A successful model who has walked for and choreographed reputed fashions shows and is also a familiar face in popular commercials such as Dabur Vatika, Whisper, Jealous and Parag sarees, to name a few.