Callum Humphreys
Creative Director, Creato Design Sydney
Callum is an entrepreneur and graphic designer based in Sydney Australia. He is the owner of a logo and graphic design company- Creato. You can stay up to date with Callum & Creato by following the Creato Design Blog.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The Art of Client Communication
If you take days to reply, you won't be selling yourself very well
5 Things Every Founder Should Know
Being a founder is not an easy position to be in, there are twist and turns that will take you by surprise, whether they are pleasant or not
Why Writing a Business Plan is Crucial Before Starting a Business
Writing a plan can be overwhelming, so don't be afraid to use up as many drafts as you need
Which Type of Logo is Best for Your Brand?
Choosing a logo type, after understanding the positives and negatives of each type, is one of the first steps to creating a successful logo for your business
The Story and Meaning of #7 Iconic Logos
Deeper meanings are what make abstract logos great, as they help the logo tie into the brand's core values
Logo Design Trends To Look Out For In 2017
These trends are likely to strengthen and become even more popular in the new year