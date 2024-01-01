Chaitanya V Cotha
Visionary Entrepreneur and Investor
Latest
Hire The Right Way
One bad hire can dampen overall productivity and can hinder the ability of a company to scale up
6 Steps to Negotiate Properly and Achieve Better Outcome
Only the art of negotiation can take your business to un-imaginable heights and here are a few tips that will make you excellent in it
2 Means To Nurture A Selling Conversation
Identification and implementation of favourable sales conditions is a step that cannot be afforded to skip and here's what you need to do