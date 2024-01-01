Daljeet Kaur
Digital Marketing Specialist in TXL IT
Daljeet works as a digital marketing specialist in TXL IT. She writes about online marketing, tech and entrepreneurship.
Latest
How Smart Class Technology is Benefiting Education Sector
It is not just about sharing information but also creating a better online presentation by avoiding the need to write manually
#7 Ways SEMrush Can Help Businesses Grow in 2017
By monitoring your online reputation, researching your rivals' promotional activities, and finding referring domains with high authority and SEO potential, you can effectively generate an effective marketing buzz around your brand.
Emerging & Trending Tactics in Digital Marketing 2017
Businesses should take advantage of this and create and publish videos that can connect them to their target audience and build their brand awareness