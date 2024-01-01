Debajit Sensharma
Corporate Financial Officer, Paras Healthcare
Sensharma brings to us more than 28 years of experience in the field of Finance & Accounts. He has worked with prestigious organizations, viz., Symbiotec Pharmalab Pvt. Ltd. as Chief Financial Officer, Promed Exports Pvt. Ltd. as Chief Financial Officer, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. as Finance Director, Reckitt Benckiser as Finance Manager to name a few. He completed his C.A. in the year 1989 and specializes in Financial planning & Budgeting, Fund raising, Mergers & Acquisition, Financial Forecasts & Budgets, Investment Planning, Business Structuring.
