Debarghya Sil

Entrepreneurs

Sketching The Future OF Voice Automation

Skit, a SaaS-based voice automation company, enables enterprises to automate its contact center operations

Entrepreneurs

Farmer to Financing Czar

Barota finance aspires to be a 360-degree one-stop-shop NBFC in the rural Agri chain, empowering rural India from pre-harvest to post

Entrepreneurs

The MRI Wizard

The company has been making healthy profits and in the coming years after the company achieves its set goals and revenue target, Paras' aspiration is to take Kryptonite public

Entrepreneurs

The Indie-Pendent Guy

Majority of the songs that Desi Music Factory is a part of exceeds 100 million views

Entrepreneurs

The Creator-preneur

Eloelo will be launching NFTs as they look to empower entertainers to build their communities & offer social tokens that unlock exclusive fan access to a creator

Entrepreneurs

The Tech Sentinel

Zeustride's cybersecurity arm Avalance developed a patented solution and proven methodology that uses artificial intelligence to dynamically track, detect and identify online piracy

