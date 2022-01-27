Debarghya Sil

Latest
Sketching The Future OF Voice Automation
Skit, a SaaS-based voice automation company, enables enterprises to automate its contact center operations
Farmer to Financing Czar
Barota finance aspires to be a 360-degree one-stop-shop NBFC in the rural Agri chain, empowering rural India from pre-harvest to post
The MRI Wizard
The company has been making healthy profits and in the coming years after the company achieves its set goals and revenue target, Paras' aspiration is to take Kryptonite public
The Indie-Pendent Guy
Majority of the songs that Desi Music Factory is a part of exceeds 100 million views
The Creator-preneur
Eloelo will be launching NFTs as they look to empower entertainers to build their communities & offer social tokens that unlock exclusive fan access to a creator
The Tech Sentinel
Zeustride's cybersecurity arm Avalance developed a patented solution and proven methodology that uses artificial intelligence to dynamically track, detect and identify online piracy