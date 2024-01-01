Debroop Roy and Bhavya Kaushal

Entrepreneur Staff

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

This Logistics Start-Up Raised $60 Million In Funding Round Led By Flipkart

Through this investment, Flipkart aims to unlock opportunities in grocery and fresh produce, powered by Kirana stores and leveraging Shadowfax' platform.

News and Trends

Ola, Paytm May Lay Off Employees to Overcome Profitability Hurdle for IPO

The two companies are reportedly kick-starting IPO preparations with laying off employees from their respective companies

Growth Strategies

Will this Start-up Become the Amazon of the Credit Space?

Better.com is a 360-degree digital mortgage company that recently raised $160 million in funding

Technology

This AI-powered Data Intelligence Provider Gained From Tighter Privacy Regulations

Having recently raised $100 million in funding, the start-up is going full throttle as the debate around data privacy grows across the world.

News and Trends

Are Corporates Doing Enough To Make India Plastic-Free?

As India shelves its plan to ban certain kinds of single-use plastic, a look at what corporations have promised to do

More Authors You Might Like