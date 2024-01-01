Debroop Roy and Bhavya Kaushal
Entrepreneur Staff
This Logistics Start-Up Raised $60 Million In Funding Round Led By Flipkart
Through this investment, Flipkart aims to unlock opportunities in grocery and fresh produce, powered by Kirana stores and leveraging Shadowfax' platform.
Ola, Paytm May Lay Off Employees to Overcome Profitability Hurdle for IPO
The two companies are reportedly kick-starting IPO preparations with laying off employees from their respective companies
Will this Start-up Become the Amazon of the Credit Space?
Better.com is a 360-degree digital mortgage company that recently raised $160 million in funding
This AI-powered Data Intelligence Provider Gained From Tighter Privacy Regulations
Having recently raised $100 million in funding, the start-up is going full throttle as the debate around data privacy grows across the world.
Are Corporates Doing Enough To Make India Plastic-Free?
As India shelves its plan to ban certain kinds of single-use plastic, a look at what corporations have promised to do