Deepa Govind

A Homepreneur

Deepa Govind is a work from home professional since 2007, and prefers to call herself as a Homepreneur. She is a Zoologist by education, blogger by hobby, Freelance Virtual Assistant by chance, and Homepreneur by transition

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

Being a Homeprenuer Has its Own Share of Challenges

Homepreneurs ¬are entrepreneurs who just chose to work from home, and decide to stick with the same.

More Authors You Might Like