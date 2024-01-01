Deepak Nair

Head of Marketing, JP Infra Pvt. Ltd

 
A result driven professional with Dual PG offering 9+ years of rich experience in Marketing, Marketing Communications, Strategic Planning, Operations and e-business elements. Core functional strengths : Marketing & Communications, Sales & Business Development, Strategic Planning, Activation & events, Digital Communication, Operations, e – Commerce, Media Launch, UI & UX management.

