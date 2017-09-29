Devika Majumder

Founder and CEO, Youngpreneurs India

A business visionary and a serial entrepreneur with a deep technical background and has a proven talent for identifying core business needs, developing sustainable operating infrastructures, and delivering measurable results.Started her own consulting firm right after graduation and then while on the consulting jobs, founder mobileSPA – the first mobile day spa concept in the US. She has been featured in Wall Street Journal. Presently, she is spearheading ‘Youngpreneurs’ a strategic initiative to introduce entrepreneurial education to high schoolers in India.

Entrepreneurs

Founders' Grit: If You Don't Have It, You Can't Make It

Know where to focus and delegate smart, try to find solutions, learn to handle disappointments, and build a strong network

Entrepreneurs

This is How Genuine Empathy Ensures Entrepreneurial Success

Merciful is Twice blessed is true for entrepreneurs as well if they possess that virtue

Entrepreneurs

How Can You Shift from A Businessman Mindset to That of an Entrepreneur

Celebrating others' success is the first step to make a mindset shift from an ordinary businessman to a true entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Pay It Forward: Ignite the True Spirit of Entrepreneurship

How can you be a true entrepreneur if you don't help your fellow entrepreneurs?

Growth Strategies

#5 Effective Ways to Find Intrapreneurs for Your Startup

Intrapreneurs are valuable team members of your startup, who apply the essential principles of entrepreneurship to whatever tasks you assign to them

Finance

No Startup Funding? Follow These Tips to Bootstrap Your Dream

Four ways that have helped me not only sustain but also stay profitable without startup funding

