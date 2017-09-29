Devika Majumder
Founder and CEO, Youngpreneurs India
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Founders' Grit: If You Don't Have It, You Can't Make It
Know where to focus and delegate smart, try to find solutions, learn to handle disappointments, and build a strong network
This is How Genuine Empathy Ensures Entrepreneurial Success
Merciful is Twice blessed is true for entrepreneurs as well if they possess that virtue
How Can You Shift from A Businessman Mindset to That of an Entrepreneur
Celebrating others' success is the first step to make a mindset shift from an ordinary businessman to a true entrepreneur
Pay It Forward: Ignite the True Spirit of Entrepreneurship
How can you be a true entrepreneur if you don't help your fellow entrepreneurs?
#5 Effective Ways to Find Intrapreneurs for Your Startup
Intrapreneurs are valuable team members of your startup, who apply the essential principles of entrepreneurship to whatever tasks you assign to them
No Startup Funding? Follow These Tips to Bootstrap Your Dream
Four ways that have helped me not only sustain but also stay profitable without startup funding