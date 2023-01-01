Dhruv Kohli

Dhruv is the part owner of Queen of Hearts Jewelry, an emerging fine jewelry e-commerce brand in the United States of America that focuses on selling authentic Indian and South Asian gold jewelry. With a brief stint in real estate and a background in economics paired with a fierce drive, Dhruv will propel Queen of Hearts Jewelry as the one true source of Indian and south Asian jewelry in North America. Dhruv’s grounded belief in providing the best customer experience will always be at the heart of his current and future ventures.