Dikshu P. Kukreja
Architect and an Urban Designer, C.P. Kukreja Associates
Dikshu Kukreja is an architect and Urban Designer. He is a Bachelor of Architecture(Hons.) from the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi and later sis M.Arch. (Urban Design) from Harvard University, U.S.A. He is registered with Council Of Architecture and a member of American Society for Regional Planning.
Kukreja is an associate at Indian Institute of Architects and Fellow at Institute of Urban Designers, India.
