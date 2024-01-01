Dikshu P. Kukreja

Architect and an Urban Designer, C.P. Kukreja Associates

Dikshu Kukreja is an architect and Urban Designer. He is a Bachelor of Architecture(Hons.) from the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi and later sis M.Arch. (Urban Design) from Harvard University, U.S.A. He is registered with Council Of Architecture and a member of American Society for Regional Planning.

Kukreja is an associate at Indian Institute of Architects and Fellow at Institute of Urban Designers, India.