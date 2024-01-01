Dimitri Sirota
CEO & Co-founder BigID
Dimitri Sirota is a 10+ year privacy expert and identity veteran. He is currently the CEO & Co-founder of the first enterprise privacy management platform, BigID –and wears many hats as an established serial entrepreneur, investor, mentor and strategist. He previously founded two enterprises software companies focused on security (eTunnels) and API management (Layer 7 Technologies), which was sold to CA Technologies in 2013.
The New EU General Data Protection Regulation: Big Data Protection Gets Personal
The stage for profound repercussions to digital privacy is set. Here's how it affects you: