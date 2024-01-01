Dr. Ayesha Chaudhary
Researcher and Entrepreneur, Atal Innovation Mission
How Young Teachers Are Transforming Into Modern Age 'Gurus'
The Government of India has recently launched a unique experiential learning based model of Atal Tinkering Labs in high schools
Unleashing the Power of an Innovative Mind
Research indicates that an innovative mind is not necessarily born, it can be developed through techniques of observing and thinking.