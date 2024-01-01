Dr. Ayesha Chaudhary

Researcher and Entrepreneur, Atal Innovation Mission

Dr. Ayesha Chaudhary is with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Government of India. She started her innovation journey with a doctoral degree in BioMedical Engineering, later co-founded a Medtech startup and has also explored the corporate world

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

How Young Teachers Are Transforming Into Modern Age 'Gurus'

The Government of India has recently launched a unique experiential learning based model of Atal Tinkering Labs in high schools

Growth Strategies

Unleashing the Power of an Innovative Mind

Research indicates that an innovative mind is not necessarily born, it can be developed through techniques of observing and thinking.

More Authors You Might Like