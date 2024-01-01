Dr. Jitin Chadha

Founder & Director, Indian Institute of Art & Design

Dr. Jitin Chadha is the Founder and Director of ISBF(Indian School of Business & Finance). Dr.Jitin Chadha is a first generation Edupreneur with a vision of allowing Indian students to benefit from collaborations with internationally acclaimed institutions for the rigor and globally updated curricula that is made available to students and faculties in India. 

News and Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 On the Fashion Design Industry

The sectors that will be extremely hard hit are the ones that come in the category of non-essential spending. Design apparel and footwear definitely come in this category.

Entrepreneurs

#5 Rules to Succeed as an Edupreneur

Edupreneurs can play a major part in developing the skilled workforce in India and at the same time it is one of the best investment options

