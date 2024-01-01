Dr. Jitin Chadha

Founder & Director, Indian Institute of Art & Design

Dr. Jitin Chadha is the Founder and Director of ISBF(Indian School of Business & Finance). Dr.Jitin Chadha is a first generation Edupreneur with a vision of allowing Indian students to benefit from collaborations with internationally acclaimed institutions for the rigor and globally updated curricula that is made available to students and faculties in India.