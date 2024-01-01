Dr Keshab Panda
CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited
Dr. Keshab Panda is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services Limited. Dr. Panda has over three decades of global industry experience in research, conceptualizing, creating, operationalizing and turning around complex technology and engineering services businesses.
The Next Phase of Start-up Evolution - Bharatpreneurs!
Focus now should be to adopt a more inclusive approach that benefits 70 per cent of the population i.e. rural India