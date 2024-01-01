Dr. Muhammed Majeed
Founder & Managing Director of SAMI Labs Ltd
Dr. Muhammed Majeed, Founder & Managing Director of SAMI Labs Limited who is also a researcher, Scientist, Entrepreneur and a Pioneer in bridging Ayurveda and Modern Medicine to benefit lives across the globe with over 100 patents awarded and several more in process attributed to SAMI and himself.
