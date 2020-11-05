Dr. Pavan Soni
Founder, Inflexion Point
Dr. Pavan Soni is an Innovation Evangelist by profession and a teacher by passion. He is the founder of Inflexion Point, a strategy and innovation consulting. Apart from being an Adjunct Faculty at IIM Bangalore, Pavan has consulted with leading organizations on innovation and creativity, including 3M, Amazon, BCG, Deloitte, Flipkart, Honeywell, and Samsung, amongst others. Pavan was the only Indian to be shortlisted for the prestigious 'FT & McKinsey Bracken Bower Award for the Best Business Book of the Year 2016'.
He is a Gold Medalist from MBM Engineering College Jodhpur, and did his PGDIE from NITIE Mumbai. Pavan finished his Doctoral Studies from IIM Bangalore in the domain of innovation management.
A Simple Model For Entrepreneurial Risk Taking
While hindsight vision is always 20x20, most entrepreneurs can't afford that, for they have lost a lot by then and often in an irrevocable manner
A Call For a Customer-centric View Of Manufacturing
Manufacturing is in need for relooking at its functional silos, its value chain and efficiently devised labour distribution to bring in a customer centric view and be innovative in turn
Is Relevant Work Experience Overrated?
A radical change in our hiring and nurturing strategy is required to foster more anti-fragile and relevant organizations, by design
Managing Open Innovation Programs: Can Blockchain Be Of Help?
Under open innovation, the focal organization assumes the form of an orchestrator while working with various entities to solicit ideas, talent, and capital, rallying the outcome in a collaborative manner
The Office Of Strategy In the Age Of Agility
Here's some perspective on what the Office of Strategy Management can borrow from the world of agile
