Dr. Saleem Mohammed
CEO and Founder, XCODE Life Sciences
Dr. Saleem Mohammed completed his PhD in Bioinformatics from the US and moved back to India to pursue his dream of pioneering in the field of biotechnology. He founded Xcode with a vision to bring India in the forefront of personal genomics. Previously, he worked as a Scientist in Gene Expression Technology at Monsanto, a biotechnology giant.
The turn of the century has brought us formidable opponents - cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer's, and depression being the scariest on the list