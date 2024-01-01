Eliran Malki
CEO at Belong
Eliran Malki is the CEO and co-founder of Belong, which offers a treatment management app for cancer patients. He founded Belong after losing his grandfather and his aunt to cancer. Finding treatment options and the “right” courses of action for his loved ones was so overwhelming that he decided to create a trustworthy “safe space” social network for cancer patients and their families.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Entrepreneurs
#5 Questions Entrepreneurs in Digital Healthcare Need To Ask
Even with all the innovations in healthcare, it remains one of the most problematic and complex industries today