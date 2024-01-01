Eliran Malki

CEO at Belong

Eliran Malki is the CEO and co-founder of Belong, which offers a treatment management app for cancer patients. He founded Belong after losing his grandfather and his aunt to cancer. Finding treatment options and the “right” courses of action for his loved ones was so overwhelming that he decided to create a trustworthy “safe space” social network for cancer patients and their families.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

#5 Questions Entrepreneurs in Digital Healthcare Need To Ask

Even with all the innovations in healthcare, it remains one of the most problematic and complex industries today

