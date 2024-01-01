Gaurav Jalan.
Founder & Director, Packman Packaging Pvt Ltd.
Gaurav Jalan is the Founder and Director of Packman Packaging, one of the largest Indian packaging company that has been serving some of the world’s eminent technology, pharmaceutical, retail, fast-moving consumer goods, food, courier, publication, Jewellery, fashion, e-commerce organizations for the past 30 years.
A brilliant academic, a good graphic designer and a graduate from India’s top management institute IMT Ghaziabad, Mr. Jalan is a visionary businessman and an eminent spokesperson on matters related to the Indian Packaging industry. He has witnessed and as well as participated in the growth process of India’s packaging industry’s that was few billion dollar the market in 2010, grew into USD 31 billion in 2015 and is expected to turn$72 billion by 2020.
