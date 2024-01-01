Gayathri Vasudevan
Co-Founder & CEO of LabourNet Services India Pvt Ltd
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Entrepreneurship, A Means to a Sustainable Livelihood
In a landscape like India, it is the circumstances that have a significant role in the mushrooming of entrepreneurs rather than a mere desire to be one
Budget 2017: A Good Continuity in Skilling India
It is heartening to note that the government has rightfully recognized the need to "energize youth through education, skills and jobs".