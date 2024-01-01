Geeta Raj Rawtani
Co-Founder, Massimo Ventures
Geeta Raj Rawtani is the Co-founder of Massimo Ventures.
Formed in February 2016, Massimo Ventures is the perfect amalgamation of e-commerce and hands-on event management expertise and research. It is this in-depth knowledge of venues and consumer-centric strategy that will help sustain and grow their position in the modern market space.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Managing Venues and Clients: # 4 Key Steps That'll Help Organize Better Events
The convenience of a location needs to be considered because no matter how amazing a venue is, guests won't turn up if it's inconvenient for them