George KJ

Director, Corporate and Career Services, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon

KJ George is currently associated with Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon as Director, Corporate and Career Services . Prior to which Mr. George was working at TAPMI, where he headed placements for 4 years and in the past he was also involved with Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research & Birla Institute of Management Technology. Before his academic stints, which started in 2009, George spent 15 years in the retail industry across a cross section of companies in Senior Sales roles.