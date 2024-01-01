Greg Moran

CEO & Co-founder, Zoomcar

Greg Moran is the CEO & Co-founder, Zoomcar.

Latest

Technology

Shifting Gears: The Evolving Dynamics Of India's Mobility Sector

Contributing 7.1 per cent to India's GDP and 49 per cent of the manufacturing GDP, the country's automobile sector is one of the fastest growing in the world.

News and Trends

Fueling a Green Future In 2021: The Growth Of EVs

COVID-19-induced mobility challenges have given a big push towards eco-friendly transportation, which now translates into a mass acceptance of EV vehicles across the country

News and Trends

Subscription-based Models In the Rental Car Industry Becoming a Trend

The pandemic has made it unviable for a majority of people to purchase a car. Car rentals, particularly the subscription-based model, however, might come to the rescue

Growth Strategies

What is the Importance of First Principle Thinking for Entrepreneurs

Founders should take a step back and reflect on key business objectives each and every day

