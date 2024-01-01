Greg Moran
CEO & Co-founder, Zoomcar
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Shifting Gears: The Evolving Dynamics Of India's Mobility Sector
Contributing 7.1 per cent to India's GDP and 49 per cent of the manufacturing GDP, the country's automobile sector is one of the fastest growing in the world.
Fueling a Green Future In 2021: The Growth Of EVs
COVID-19-induced mobility challenges have given a big push towards eco-friendly transportation, which now translates into a mass acceptance of EV vehicles across the country
Subscription-based Models In the Rental Car Industry Becoming a Trend
The pandemic has made it unviable for a majority of people to purchase a car. Car rentals, particularly the subscription-based model, however, might come to the rescue
What is the Importance of First Principle Thinking for Entrepreneurs
Founders should take a step back and reflect on key business objectives each and every day