Co-Founder and CEO at ProMobi Technologies Pvt Ltd

Harishanker Kannan leads the overall organizational strategy and offers management direction to the company. Holding a master’s degree in computer science, Hari is a web/mobile technologist with over 18 years of experience in providing intelligent and powerful SaaS products that solve critical business problems. Being a leader at heart with a special affinity for start-ups, Hari believes in taking quick decisions, creating valuable products, faster feedback cycle, agile management, flat organizational structure, close-knit teams and wearing different hats when required.