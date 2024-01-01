Harsha Solanki
Managing Director-India, Infobip
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Integrated Enterprise Communication Could Be Effectively Used To Improve Customer Experience
In the case of digital-only interaction, access to lingual and paralingual parameters to gauge the reception of an engagement effort is unavailable
How To Re-Engage Inactive Customers and Create a Connected Experience
Despite the efforts that you may put into acquiring and engaging new customers, some of them tend to stop interacting with your brand