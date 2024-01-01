Harsha Solanki

Managing Director-India, Infobip

Harsha Solanki is a proficient professional with an experience of over 16 years in the industry. Harsha Solanki is the Managing Director at Infobip, she supervises Infobip India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Harsha is an alumnus of renowned institution Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, from where she completed her PGDM in telecommunications & IT Management. She is a computer science graduate from Fergusson College. Harsha’s expertise in the Application to Person (A2P) messaging space has been proven by her eminent track record.

