Hazel Geary
COO of David Lloyd Clubs Talwalkars
Latest
Building a Team from Scratch - Behaviours V/S Skills
Whilst skills can be developed and taught, you may not have the time to do this in a small team and therefore ensuring that someone can hit the ground running with a good skillset is equally vital
Business Planning for Small Organisations; is it Worth it?
Essentially a business plan is a process of setting the goals for the business and laying out how these are going to be achieved and this practice can and should be carried out across many people's particular focus