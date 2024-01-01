Hazel Geary

COO of David Lloyd Clubs Talwalkars

Hazel Geary is the COO of David Lloyd Clubs Talwalkars which is building the first David Lloyd Club outside of Europe in Wakad, Pune.  She has previously worked as a management consultant for a number of large brands as well as helping to launch multiple concepts within David Lloyd Clubs.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Leadership

Building a Team from Scratch - Behaviours V/S Skills

Whilst skills can be developed and taught, you may not have the time to do this in a small team and therefore ensuring that someone can hit the ground running with a good skillset is equally vital

Entrepreneurs

Business Planning for Small Organisations; is it Worth it?

Essentially a business plan is a process of setting the goals for the business and laying out how these are going to be achieved and this practice can and should be carried out across many people's particular focus

More Authors You Might Like