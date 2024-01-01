Hersh Shah
CEO, Institute of Risk Management - India Affiliate
How ERM Can Assist MSMEs In Reducing Climate Change Risks
Using ERM helps MSMEs gain economic and financial insight to develop risk-based mitigation strategies, as well as in developing risk assessments and response plans
Risks Arising Out Of Wars And How Corporates Can Try To Reduce the Impact
In the interconnected global supply chain, interruptions in one corner of the world can have cascading repercussions across many other regions
Academia And Industry Must Come Together To Ensure Future-Ready Risk Education
The pandemic has also revealed the necessity of building resilient organizations that can stay agile in the face of global uncertainties
Risk Consulting Practice: An Entrepreneurial Opportunity
The increasing awareness of risk management also holds scope for risk professionals to establish their own ventures
Entrepreneurial Lessons To Learn From 2020 For Having a Better 2021
Businesses should capitalize on the opportunity this year has provided, to evaluate how they fared in terms of risk management and achievement of business objectives
Risk Literacy: Need Of the Hour
Whether it is turbulence or uncertainty; risk is inherently involved in every business scenario and hence, risk and risk literacy must become part of common business parlance