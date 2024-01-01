Himanshu Gupta
Director-Strategic Accounts, EMEA, Fuzzy Logix
Himanshu has nearly two decades of experience in IT Consulting and about five years in steel and crude oil sector. He has worked for many global clients in various geographies. Currently, he is the Director of Strategic Accounts in Fuzzy Logix. When not working, he finds relaxation in reading science fiction and in trekking.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Mistakes to Avoid When Setting Up a Big Data Firm
Big Data is no more in hype cycle; it is clearly now mainstream.