Hirav Shah
corporate astrologer
Ace corporate astrologer, Hirav Shah, has engaged with over 500 companies –small, medium and large scale to reigning superstars in India as well as overseas. He has created a niche for himself by giving customized consultation to high profile clientele belonging to specific segments like Business, entertainment, and corporate, not just in India but overseas too.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Lifestyle
# 5 Things Corporates Look For In Their Stars
'To combat losses, a supporting astrological advice has always helped along with a fool proof plan'