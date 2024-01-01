Hrishikesh Datar
Founder and CEO of Vakilsearch
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
5 Key Legal Considerations Prior to Starting a Business
All websites should have a terms of service agreement/privacy policy on their website, available for all visitors to see.
How To Protect Your Assets When Starting a Company
As an entrepreneur you can avoid potential conflicts of interest by ensuring you have a founder's agreement.
7 Startup Essentials Entrepreneurs Should Know About
As an entrepreneur, you have to make every moment count to make your dreams a reality.
Things Every Entrepreneur should Keep in Mind Before starting Up in 2016
Here are some of the most important points to keep in mind before setting up shop in India in 2016.