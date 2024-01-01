Hrishikesh Datar

Founder and CEO of Vakilsearch

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Starting a Business

5 Key Legal Considerations Prior to Starting a Business

All websites should have a terms of service agreement/privacy policy on their website, available for all visitors to see.

Starting a Business

How To Protect Your Assets When Starting a Company

As an entrepreneur you can avoid potential conflicts of interest by ensuring you have a founder's agreement.

Growth Strategies

7 Startup Essentials Entrepreneurs Should Know About

As an entrepreneur, you have to make every moment count to make your dreams a reality.

Starting a Business

Things Every Entrepreneur should Keep in Mind Before starting Up in 2016

Here are some of the most important points to keep in mind before setting up shop in India in 2016.

Growth Strategies

Some Must Knows For Entrepreneurs In 2016

You might want to write them down.

More Authors You Might Like