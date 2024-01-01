Co-Founder/ CTO/ CMO- Voylla Fashions Pvt. Ltd

Jagrati Shringi, is the co-founding CTO and CMO who brings elegance and grit to the fledgling brand. An NIT - Bhopal alumnus, Jagrati graduated from the University of Pittsburg and has 12 years of Tech experience, eight of which are in the fiercely competitive US market. A multi-tasker, Jagrati sailed through her PhD programme while working full time in a challenging profession.

She fights the gender stereotypes and heads the Tech Team at Voylla. She takes decisions based on the analytics and makes the decisions like a true entrepreneur. After 2 baby boys, she considers Voylla as her third baby. Jagriti works towards building the business and taking it higher by her passion and courage to take risks. She aspires to build a durable brand which will stand for value, quality and irresistible choices. She aims to change the way people shop for fashion jewelry and give them a product that makes shopping easier.