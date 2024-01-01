Jaimin Shah

CEO & Managing Director, Dev Information Technology Ltd, India; Dev Info-Tech North America Ltd, Canada

Mr. Jaimin Shah has more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry and carries a Bachelor Degree in Computers. As a CEO and MD of his company Dev Information Technology Ltd, Jaimin is focused on strengthening strategic partnerships, increasing client relevance and evolving the company’s business model towards becoming a next generation global IT consulting and end to end IT Services company. His key priorities are to support the company’s growth, manage critical finance function and adhere to regulatory and compliance requirements. He has acquired a company in Canada and formulated foreign subsidiary, Dev IT North America Ltd. His company has been featured by “Invest Toronto” as one of the most successful companies in Canada. He has been elected as Chairman of Domestic Council of NASSCOM making him the youngest and the first Gujarati to be elected as chairman of a council at India’s apex trade association of IT, NASSCOM.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Tested Tricks to Manage Your Tech Start-up

Your tech start-up should be a place that makes it interesting and engaging the talented people to work, to bring out their best

Starting a Business

Challenges Every First-generation Entrepreneur Faces and How to Overcome Them

As a first-generation entrepreneur, you get the pinch that most of the government rules are working against you

More Authors You Might Like