James Ryan

Bio

James is a financial and tech journalist based in Singapore. He is passionate about new technologies, fintech, blockchain. 

Latest

Technology

Navigating the Crypto Industry's Obstacles And Pitfalls

As cryptocurrencies have grown in acceptance and popularity, so has the attention of governmental agencies, which seek to reign in the largely unregulated industry and bring it under their control

Technology

New Investment Initiatives To Revolutionize the NFT Gaming Industry

GameFi has amassed to become a multi-billion dollar industry in quick fashion

Technology

The New Digital Wine Route

ENO is the 1st decentralized wine project that makes the authentic wine culture popular, thanks to new blockchain technologies

Technology

Virtual Reality Would Make Your Life Easier

UmetaWorld is a social and virtual replica of the real world based on innovative VR technology

Finance

This is How Fintech Ensures Equal Access to Finance

Proliferation of cryptocurrencies has led to development of a whole plethora of projects and full-fledged ecosystems, whose goal is to ensure easy access to financial products

More Authors You Might Like