Jasal Shah
MD/CEO, Markelytics Solutions
Jasal Shah is the MD/CEO of Markelytics Solutions. He is an MBA graduate from the Institute for Technology and Management and has worked with leading agencies like IDC (International Data Corporation) and IMRB International (Part of the Kantar Group, WPP's information, insight and consultancy division). He specializes in technology related market research. He was recently felicitated with the Leadership Award by World Marketing Congress endorsed by CMO Asia for his contribution to Market Research Industry.
He has also served as the council member of most prestigious global market research association – ESOMAR.
Markelytics is a global market research company and leading provider of Global Project Management, MR Outsourcing solutions, Full-Service Research and Online Panel Services. They work on the principle of data driven decision making and are the pioneers of Off-Shore Outsourcing model and Online Market Research in India.
