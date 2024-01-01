Jay Patel

Founder & CEO, IndiaMLS

What Makes Real Estate Agents Best In Their Business?

Let's understand that to be a great agent or broker in this business

MLS: A boon for real estate entrepreneurs In America; Next in India

Good news for real estate entrepreneurs

An MLS: Why is it so important to the real estate industry in America, yet India has not heard of it?

In countries like the US, the MLS is essentially the life and blood of the entire professional real estate industry.

