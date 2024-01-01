Jeetender Sharma
Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa Scooters
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Soaring Pollution Levels In NCR Scream To Get EVs On Roads
Consumers have realised the benefits of EVs, aside from zero emissions, which include lower operating costs
How EVs Prove To Be More Affordable Than ICE In The Longer Run-The Math Behind
Considering the consumers will get the same speed, and at par features such as central locking, anti-theft alarm, app control, and mobile charger, the shift towards EVs seems more probable than before
Tides To Surf In the Indian Electric Vehicle Industry
India still has a long way to go but there has been a great start to the journey
Technological Innovation In the EV Market And Trends To Come
Multiple agencies are not just working in favor of promoting the sales of low-emission vehicles but are also taking steps towards favorable policies
How Adopting Electric Vehicles Can Help One Embrace a Sustainable Mode of Transport
Incorporating electric vehicles in the system is among the most practical and approachable solutions towards a sustainable mode of transportation and of living
How Adopting Electric Vehicles Can Help One Embrace a Sustainable Mode of Transport
In this era of ever-increasing automobile dependence, incorporating electric vehicles in the system is among the most practical and approachable solutions towards a sustainable mode of transportation and of living