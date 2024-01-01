Jeetender Sharma

Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa Scooters

Latest

Technology

Soaring Pollution Levels In NCR Scream To Get EVs On Roads

Consumers have realised the benefits of EVs, aside from zero emissions, which include lower operating costs

Technology

How EVs Prove To Be More Affordable Than ICE In The Longer Run-The Math Behind

Considering the consumers will get the same speed, and at par features such as central locking, anti-theft alarm, app control, and mobile charger, the shift towards EVs seems more probable than before

Growth Strategies

Tides To Surf In the Indian Electric Vehicle Industry

India still has a long way to go but there has been a great start to the journey

News and Trends

Technological Innovation In the EV Market And Trends To Come

Multiple agencies are not just working in favor of promoting the sales of low-emission vehicles but are also taking steps towards favorable policies

Technology

How Adopting Electric Vehicles Can Help One Embrace a Sustainable Mode of Transport

Incorporating electric vehicles in the system is among the most practical and approachable solutions towards a sustainable mode of transportation and of living

Technology

