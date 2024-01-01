John Santosh

Founder & CEO - GIEOM

John Santhosh is a parallel entrepreneur with 20+ years of experience in providing IT solutions for Banking, Finance and Engineering enterprise businesses. A believer of building ‘customer funded businesses’, John has built four companies from ideas to products and scaled up the business to become profitable without any institutional funding. After spending 15 years in leadership roles with Oracle, ABB and Nimbus, John founded GIEOM, an enterprise productivity solutions company and built it into a global market leader in BFSI sector, with 40+ customers across the world. He currently runs three successful enterprises currently – GIEOM, Billion Lives and In Consulting.