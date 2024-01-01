Joseph Cherian

Founder & CEO, 48East

Joseph Cherian, an Alumnus of Harvard Business School, has over 20 years of professional experience in managing global markets, setting up and scaling new business verticals for brands like Papa John’s India and Mcdonalds.Prior to founding 48 East he was the CEO of Papa John’s India.

 

