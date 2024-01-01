Joseph Cherian
Founder & CEO, 48East
Joseph Cherian, an Alumnus of Harvard Business School, has over 20 years of professional experience in managing global markets, setting up and scaling new business verticals for brands like Papa John’s India and Mcdonalds.Prior to founding 48 East he was the CEO of Papa John’s India.
