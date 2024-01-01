Joy Sharma and Sudeep Gupta
Founding Partners of Impactify
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
5 Trends That Will Redefine The CSR Sector in 2019
Although, the tide seems to be turning as the social sector is starting to undergo significant changes, with technology and corporate-like management practices being some of the key elements of this transformation
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-