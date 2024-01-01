Jyoti Prakash Gadia

Managing Director, Resurgent India

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

Infrastructure Development: A Look At Funding Options

The basic feature of infrastructure project funding is that the debt is given generally by a consortium of lenders on a 'non-recourse' basis

News and Trends

COVID-19 2nd Wave: Extension Of Or More Inclusive One-time Restructuring a Boon For MSME

MSMEs, systemically important are, more exposed to failure. In the absence of immediate financial support, the business entities, more particularly the MSMEs may not survive

News and Trends

Infrastructure Gets a Big Boost, Expecting High Growth Trajectory

Funding of these projects involves heavy capital expenditure and long gestation period and finding resources for the same is a crucial and challenging issue

Finance

Long-Term Financing: The Impact Of Loan Restructuring On MSME Books

Due to stress among the borrowers on account of COVID-19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a one-time restructuring scheme as an integral part of resolution plan and framework

News and Trends

How Proper Implementation Of Loan Restructuring Plan Will Help Corporate And MSME Sectors

Though to contain the effect, the government announced a relief package of over INR 20 lakh crore, but the elongated impact of the COVID-19 has a spiral downward impact on the economic activity

More Authors You Might Like