Jyoti Prakash Gadia
Managing Director, Resurgent India
Latest
Infrastructure Development: A Look At Funding Options
The basic feature of infrastructure project funding is that the debt is given generally by a consortium of lenders on a 'non-recourse' basis
COVID-19 2nd Wave: Extension Of Or More Inclusive One-time Restructuring a Boon For MSME
MSMEs, systemically important are, more exposed to failure. In the absence of immediate financial support, the business entities, more particularly the MSMEs may not survive
Infrastructure Gets a Big Boost, Expecting High Growth Trajectory
Funding of these projects involves heavy capital expenditure and long gestation period and finding resources for the same is a crucial and challenging issue
Long-Term Financing: The Impact Of Loan Restructuring On MSME Books
Due to stress among the borrowers on account of COVID-19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a one-time restructuring scheme as an integral part of resolution plan and framework
How Proper Implementation Of Loan Restructuring Plan Will Help Corporate And MSME Sectors
Though to contain the effect, the government announced a relief package of over INR 20 lakh crore, but the elongated impact of the COVID-19 has a spiral downward impact on the economic activity