Jyoti Valecha

Latest
Shoplus Aims To Be the Next Big Data Driven And AI-Enabled Tool For Merchants
Sega Cheng, CEO and co-founder of iKala, plans to expand the vision of supporting startups which merely relied on physical work mechanism
Here's Why Family Offices Are Keen To Invest In Startups
Family businesses need to be agile to understand risk to their investments
Indian Entrepreneurs Have Created Products Relevant For the World: Chiratae's Sudhir Sethi
The founder and chairman of the fund believes every sector needs to realize the utility of technology to attain objectives of scaling up
This Founder is Simplifying Bill Payments in Indonesia for Both Users and Billers
Jakob Rost, CEO and founder, Ayoconnect said his organization has a holistic landscape where it works with billers and regulates customer behaviour simultaneously
"Covid-19 has Compressed VC's Vision of 5 Years into 5 Months"
Vinnie Lauria, founding partner of Golden Gate Ventures in an interaction with Entrepreneur India talks about the changing funding landscape in Southeast Asia due to Covid-19
Startups Create 7-8X More Employment Compared With Listed Firms: Raman Roy
The chairman and managing director of Quatrro believes startups have immense power to contribute to economic growth