Jyoti Valecha

Bio

Jyoti has a rich flair of writing. She writes on all genres irrespective of their varied types. She offers  the most authentic and realistic content pieces. She has been writing from over past 5 years and keeps readers engaged. 

Latest

Technology

Shoplus Aims To Be the Next Big Data Driven And AI-Enabled Tool For Merchants

Sega Cheng, CEO and co-founder of iKala, plans to expand the vision of supporting startups which merely relied on physical work mechanism

Growth Strategies

Here's Why Family Offices Are Keen To Invest In Startups

Family businesses need to be agile to understand risk to their investments

Entrepreneurs

Indian Entrepreneurs Have Created Products Relevant For the World: Chiratae's Sudhir Sethi

The founder and chairman of the fund believes every sector needs to realize the utility of technology to attain objectives of scaling up

Entrepreneurs

This Founder is Simplifying Bill Payments in Indonesia for Both Users and Billers

Jakob Rost, CEO and founder, Ayoconnect said his organization has a holistic landscape where it works with billers and regulates customer behaviour simultaneously

Growth Strategies

"Covid-19 has Compressed VC's Vision of 5 Years into 5 Months"

Vinnie Lauria, founding partner of Golden Gate Ventures in an interaction with Entrepreneur India talks about the changing funding landscape in Southeast Asia due to Covid-19

Entrepreneurs

Startups Create 7-8X More Employment Compared With Listed Firms: Raman Roy

The chairman and managing director of Quatrro believes startups have immense power to contribute to economic growth

