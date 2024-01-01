Kaartik Iyer

Founder/Director at Infigic

Kaartik Iyer is an entrepreneur, technology architect & Writer. At Infigic, he works with startups to help them build disruptive web & mobile applications of scale. Iyer is a meditator & yogi. He believes Spirituality in Workplaces  helps people to uncover their true creative potential.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Starting a Business

Upsides Of Launching a Tech Startup During Covid-19 Pandemic

Agility is a huge advantage for startups and this helps them to move swiftly in such critical situations

Technology

7 Best Practices to Write Epic E-commerce Sales Copy

Your copy must not talk about how great your products are, your ecommerce sales copy should talk about what your products can do to customers

Entrepreneurs

5 Entrepreneurial Lessons Startups Can Learn from Narcos - Mexico

You will need to develop the great trait of never-say-die spirit

Starting a Business

5 Ways to Launch a Startup Without Building it From Scratch

Entering a startup laterally is synergetic – you can begin contributing to a startup that's already off the ground and the startup will benefit from your skills and will grow better and faster

More Authors You Might Like