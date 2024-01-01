Kaizad Hansotia
Founder & CEO of GetNatty
Mr. Kaizad was previously the CMO at an edtech startup which got acquired in 2015. He started his first business at the mere age of 16 years and after gaining more than 12 years of expertise across various industries and domains, he took the plunge towards ‘GetNatty’. He is an IBS Alumni (MBA) and holds a dual specialisation in Marketing and finance.
Latest
The Newest Success Mantra for Fashion Brands Will Involve E-Commerce
The penetration of online shopping will go up to 10-15per cent over the next 3-5 years
