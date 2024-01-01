Kamalika Bhattacharya

CEO & Co-Founder at QuoDeck Technologies

Kamalika is the business brain behind QuoDeck. Her passion for entrepreneurship has
been built over many years through her 13-year long career where for the most part of it, she has
worked with startups and ventures to raise private equity and venture capital for them.

